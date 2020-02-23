Coronavirus fear: Four Serie A ties postponed

Global  

The surge in the number of new coronavirus cases in Italy has hit sporting events as four Serie A football matches were postponed on Sunday, with Inter Milan's Europa League game next week also in doubt. The match between Torino and Parma in the northern city of Turin was called off Sunday following earlier postponements of...
 Four Serie A matches have been postponed after a coronavirus outbreak in the northern Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto

