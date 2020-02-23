Global  

Andre Ward defends Mark Breland for pulling Deontay Wilder from Tyson Fury fight after Jay Deas bemoans decision to throw in the towel

talkSPORT Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Andre Ward has leapt to the defence of Mark Breland after the trainer decided to pull Deontay Wilder out of his fight against Tyson Fury. The ‘Bronze Bomber’ surrendered his WBC heavyweight crown and undefeated record when Breland launched the towel into the ring in the middle of the seventh round. In truth, it was […]
