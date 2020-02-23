Global  

Wilder vs Fury 2 fight highlights: The biggest punches, the knockdowns and the moment the towel was thrown in LIVE on talkSPORT

talkSPORT Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Listen back to the best bits of Tyson Fury’s stunning WBC heavyweight title victory over Deontay Wilder. talkSPORT brought you thrilling LIVE and EXCLUSIVE radio commentary of the sensational bout in Las Vegas, as the Gypsy King reclaimed his throne at the top of the heavyweight division. Fury proved all his doubters wrong with a […]
News video: Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title

Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title 02:00

 Tyson Fury produced a stunning performance to stop Deontay Wilder in the seventh round to finally win the WBC world heavyweight title. Fourteen months on from his controversial draw with Wilder – when he outboxed the champion only for two knockdowns to deny him the famous green belt – Fury had...

Tyson Fury in profile [Video]Tyson Fury in profile

A look at boxer Tyson Fury in profile, as the eccentric fighter takes the WBC world heavyweight title against Deontay Wilder.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Fury pummels Wilder to claim WBC heavyweight title [Video]Fury pummels Wilder to claim WBC heavyweight title

Britain's Tyson Fury delivered a dominant performance in his heavyweight championship bout with Deontay Wilder on Saturday. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published


Deontay Wilder set to take up option of THIRD fight with Tyson Fury but Frank Warren promises Anthony Joshua showdown WILL be made

Frank Warren is expecting Deontay Wilder to take up the option of a third fight with Tyson Fury. Wilder was stunned by Fury in Saturday night’s heavyweight...
talkSPORT

Andre Ward defends Mark Breland for pulling Deontay Wilder from Tyson Fury fight after Jay Deas bemoans decision to throw in the towel

Andre Ward has leapt to the defence of Mark Breland after the trainer decided to pull Deontay Wilder out of his fight against Tyson Fury. The ‘Bronze Bomber’...
talkSPORT Also reported by •FOX Sports

andrebenson9000

Andre Benson @BMS_Derek @BMS_Billy @BMS_Daniel11 @BMS_Jared Highlights of the Fury and Wilder fight! https://t.co/OEaTWeEi5i 4 minutes ago

SwingeratSBR

Swinging Johnson RT @SBRSportsPicks: Highlights from Saturday’s Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder heavyweight title fight... #FuryWilder2 #WilderFury2 https://t.… 15 minutes ago

aSap_Shockie

Yaw Attuâ RT @yourdaddysclit: Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2 - Full Fight Highlights (Feb 22, 2020) #FuryWilder2 https://t.co/9cjuDPKWix 19 minutes ago

oss365

One Stop Sports Listen back to the best bits of Tyson Fury's stunning WBC heavyweight title victory over Deontay Wilder. talkSPORT… https://t.co/rkJuaE9TFM 25 minutes ago

oscaritomiller

Oscar Miller Wilder vs Fury 2 fight highlights: The biggest punches, the knockdowns and the moment the towel was thrown in LIVE… https://t.co/uYO6ARzBP0 41 minutes ago

xboxingcom

вσχιηg Wilder vs Fury 2 fight highlights: The biggest punches, the knockdowns and the moment the towel was thrown in LIVE… https://t.co/7laA3VZk8a 41 minutes ago

hellogadget_st

Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: #Boxing #Sport Wilder vs Fury 2 fight highlights: The biggest punches, the knockdowns and the moment the towel was thrown in… 49 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Boxing #Sport Wilder vs Fury 2 fight highlights: The biggest punches, the knockdowns and the moment the towel was… https://t.co/KUyyvT1MSK 50 minutes ago

