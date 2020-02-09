Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to join David Beckham's Inter Miami

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to join David Beckham's Inter Miami

Daily Star Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to join David Beckham's Inter MiamiLionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both been linked with moves to MLS outfit Inter Miami
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

David Beckham spotted standing alone in a shabby stand at a football ground [Video]David Beckham spotted standing alone in a shabby stand at a football ground

David Beckham was spotted standing alone in a shabby stand at a non-league football ground - as his son Romeo got booked in a 5-3 defeat. The dad-of-four swapped glitzy Miami for the Somerset town of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Five Records That Lionel Messi Still Holds [Video]Five Records That Lionel Messi Still Holds

1. Messi is Argentina’s top scorer and top assister too. 2. No one in La Liga has ever scored more free-kicks than Messi. 3. He has scored La Liga’s most hat-tricks. 4. Messi was featured on the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to become NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo's MVP

Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to become NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo's MVPNBA MVP champion Giannis Antetokounmpo was the latest to take part in the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate, choosing the Juventus star
Daily Star

Inside Inter Miami’s new stadium and training complex as sporting director Paul McDonough explains advantage of David Beckham being an owner

In one month, Inter Miami will play their first Major League Soccer game. The club, owned by Manchester United and England legend David Beckham, will host LA...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SubZero_Winz

Akeem|SubZerO☃️ RT @Sporf: 🇵🇹 @Cristiano Ronaldo's club stats: 🏟 833 Games ⚽️ 626 Goals 🎯 214 Assists 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi's club stats: 🏟 715 Games ⚽️ 626 Goa… 1 minute ago

Fhinez_

Kenpachi RT @ScofieldRM: Dad? Who is Cristiano Ronaldo & who is Lionel Messi? Sit down son, I am gonna tell you the most beautiful story. https://t… 6 minutes ago

fnaticbabs

Omar khadir Sterling @Williams_Chriz Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi They schooled at Harvard and MIT respectively 8 minutes ago

MichaelPottsRT

Michael Potts Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Steed Malbranque. And you think I'm joking... https://t.co/VlKDmOM6yd 15 minutes ago

parksey1972

chris parkes RT @SkyBet: @TeamMessi @FCBarcelona 22nd February 2020... 🗓️ Cristiano Ronaldo plays his 1,000th career game. 👕🇵🇹 Lionel Messi achieves 1… 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.