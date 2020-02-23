Global  

Live: Cop killed, DCP injured during violent protests over CAA in Delhi

IndiaTimes Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
A police head constable was killed and several others were injured during clashes over CAA in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area on Monday afternoon. Police have imposed prohibitory orders at ten locations in the area. Stay with TOI for all the live updates:
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi

Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi 02:40

 Mosque in Indian capital set ablaze as death toll from latest protests against India's new citizenship law rises to 13.

