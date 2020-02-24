Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi remains in Mikel Arteta's long-term plans despite reports of a row between the pair last week. The post Arsenal’s feelings over Guendouzi, as two incidents emerge appeared first on teamtalk.com.



Recent related news from verified sources Matteo Guendouzi reprimanded on second occasion during Arsenal’s training camp – for taking his shirt off at music event Matteo Guendouzi was reprimanded on TWO occasions over his behaviour during Arsenal’s winter training break, it has emerged. Reports suggesting the midfielder...

