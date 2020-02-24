Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 168 now titled ‘Annaatthe’

Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 168 now titled ‘Annaatthe’

Hindu Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Annaatthe has an ensemble cast comprising names like Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Soori in important roles.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Thalaivarfanz

®️àjíñí🕴️®️àj♟️ RT @ieEntertainment: #Rajinikanth starrer #Annaatthe, written and directed by @directorsiva of #Viswasam fame, will be a rural entertainer.… 49 seconds ago

navantheboss

navaneethakrishnan RT @ChennaiTimesTOI: Thalaivar @rajinikanth's #Thalaivar168 directed by @directorsiva titled #Annaatthe https://t.co/Jtf2cjQ5C6 1 minute ago

Aathmaji

🏹✨சிவாஜி_the boss✨🏹 RT @galattadotcom: OFFICIAL: #Thalaivar168 titled #Annaatthe - first promo teaser released! Semma Masss!!! #Rajinikanth #Thalaivar #Siva… 2 minutes ago

ieEntertainment

Indian Express Entertainment #Rajinikanth starrer #Annaatthe, written and directed by @directorsiva of #Viswasam fame, will be a rural entertain… https://t.co/T40r0wGoRo 3 minutes ago

ibzibs

❗🅱®️🅰️♓ℹⓂ️ᴰᴬᴿᴮᴬᴿ RT @itsme_munch: Thalaivar @rajinikanth 168 titled as #Annaatthe @sunpictures sudden ah update vidadhinga 🤨. @SiruthaiSiva12 bro waiting… 7 minutes ago

itsme_munch

MANOJ KUMAR P Thalaivar @rajinikanth 168 titled as #Annaatthe @sunpictures sudden ah update vidadhinga 🤨. @SiruthaiSiva12 bro w… https://t.co/uFOsFanadP 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.