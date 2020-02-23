Global  

Anthony Joshua next fight: Title defence to be confirmed – Who will he face? When will he return? Could he face Tyson Fury?

Monday, 24 February 2020
Anthony Joshua’s next fight should be confirmed soon following his stunning redemption against Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia late last year. Six months on from his shock defeat to the Mexican in New York, Joshua produced a boxing masterclass in Diriyah to reclaim the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles. AJ controlled the bout […]
