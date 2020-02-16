Alternative Premier League table based on expected goals – Arsenal are overperforming and Tottenham are finding their level
Monday, 24 February 2020 () Arsenal claimed a fine 3-2 win over Everton, helping them move up to ninth in the Premier League table. It was a vital victory for the Gunners with Champions League hopes still hanging around, especially since Manchester City’s UEFA sanctions were revealed. Since Mikel Arteta has gone into the Emirates, losing has become a thing […]
Mid-table rivals Arsenal and Newcastle go head-to-head in north London this weekend. The Gunners and the Toon are both on 31 points and have drawn seven of their... talkSPORT Also reported by •Football.london
