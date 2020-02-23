Global  

John Fury was incredibly accurate in his prediction for Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder and thinks Anthony Joshua has no chance in unification fight

talkSPORT Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Anthony Joshua does not stand a chance in a fight with Tyson Fury, according to the Gypsy King’s dad. The world is now talking about a potential unification match between the Brits after Fury became the WBC heavyweight champion by dismantling Deontay Wilder in dominating fashion. A year ago, John Fury went to great lengths to […]
Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win

Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win

 Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win The fight ended in the 7th round when Wilder's corner threw in the towel. Fury retained the lineal heavyweight championship and claimed Wilder's WBC heavyweight title with the win. The fight was a rematch from Dec. 2018, which ended in a controversial...

