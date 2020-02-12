Watch: Violence breaks out over CAA in Delhi

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

There was a major violence in North East Delhi. According to the MHA, this entire violence appears to be orchestrated with an eye on Donald Trump's visit to Delhi on Tuesday. However, MHA is monitoring the situation. The clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA demonstrations when the two sides pelted stones at each other. Tension escalated in Jafrabad and Maujpur areas after protesters torched at least two houses and a fire tender during the clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups. A Delhi cop was killed during the clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Maujpur in Delhi on Monday. The Delhi Police is constantly in touch with the MHA regarding the situation. 👓 View full article

