Senators land lottery protected 1st-rounder for Jean-Gabriel Pageau: report

CBC.ca Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
With his team out of the playoff picture, Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion reportedly picked up a lottery protected, first-round draft pick from the New York Islanders for Jean-Gabriel Pageau ahead of Monday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.
Anisimov scores in OT to lift Senators past Stars 4-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Artem Anisimov scored at 3:48 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Sunday night. Jean-Gabriel...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

