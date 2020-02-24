Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Italian outlet has inside track on Alexis Sanchez; refers to Solskjaer’s ‘lies’

Italian outlet has inside track on Alexis Sanchez; refers to Solskjaer’s ‘lies’

Team Talk Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Alexis Sanchez and Inter are becoming "increasingly distant" and they have no intention of signing the Man Utd flop, claims a report.

The post Italian outlet has inside track on Alexis Sanchez; refers to Solskjaer’s ‘lies’ appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

brownghdotcom

BrownGH Italian Outlet Has Inside Track On Alexis Sanchez; Refers To Solskjaer’s ‘Lies’ https://t.co/4tDAll4CeK https://t.co/EMnSYZiQoX 3 days ago

MUFC_Madness

ManchesterFC News TeamTalk: Italian outlet has inside track on Alexis Sanchez; refers to Solskjaer&#8217;s &#8216;lies&#8217;… https://t.co/Yi2DynB9Iw 3 days ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Italian outlet has inside track on Alexis Sanchez; refers to Solskjaer's 'lies' https://t.co/CSVHtyjgqt https://t.co/iq8ajBVxH0 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.