Bradford have sacked Tyrell Robinson for gross misconduct after the winger was charged with engaging in sexual activity with a child, the League Two club have announced. The 22-year-old has been suspended by the Bantams since the alleged offence occurred in August 2018. Robinson has been charged by West Yorkshire Police with engaging in penetrative […] 👓 View full article