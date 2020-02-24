Global  

The Latest: Fans gather for Kobe Bryant's public memorial

Monday, 24 February 2020
The Latest: Fans gather for Kobe Bryant's public memorialFans are arriving hours early for the public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna that will be held in downtown Los Angeles
News video: Fans Gather Early For Kobe Bryant Memorial At Staples Center

 From far and wide, fans are arriving at Staples Center hours ahead of the memorial service for the NBA superstar. Jake Reiner reports.

CBS correspondent Chris Martinez reports from Los Angeles with the latest ahead of the memorial.

Thousands of mourners will gather in Staples Center on Monday to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Kobe Bryant public memorial, Trump visits India, Julian Assange: 5 things to know Monday

A memorial will be held for NBA icon Kobe Bryant and eight others killed in helicopter crash, President Trump visits India and more news you need to know...
Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of mourners will gather in Staples Center on Monday to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant. The basketball superstar and his...
