Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck, who scored a career-high 75 points two seasons ago, was traded to Carolina on Monday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Vincent Trocheck bats puck out of air Vincent Trocheck swings and bats the puck in out of the air to put the Panthers ahead in the 2nd period Credit: NHL Duration: 00:43Published 5 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this MLB &NHL News Now Hurricanes pick up Vincent Trocheck from Panthers: report - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/iGfNtE9JUe 1 hour ago VIPortal INC Hurricanes pick up Vincent Trocheck from Panthers: report https://t.co/IAmxhMKrpY https://t.co/QZ2qezU6uE 1 hour ago Kingslev Hurricanes pick up Vincent Trocheck from Panthers https://t.co/SssrcwxQYY https://t.co/dj88b7CymV 1 hour ago