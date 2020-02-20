Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Hurricanes pick up Vincent Trocheck from Panthers

Hurricanes pick up Vincent Trocheck from Panthers

CBC.ca Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck, who scored a career-high 75 points two seasons ago, was traded to Carolina on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Vincent Trocheck bats puck out of air [Video]Vincent Trocheck bats puck out of air

Vincent Trocheck swings and bats the puck in out of the air to put the Panthers ahead in the 2nd period

Credit: NHL     Duration: 00:43Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Hurricanes pick up Vincent Trocheck from Panthers: report - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/iGfNtE9JUe 1 hour ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Hurricanes pick up Vincent Trocheck from Panthers: report https://t.co/IAmxhMKrpY https://t.co/QZ2qezU6uE 1 hour ago

Kingslev1

Kingslev Hurricanes pick up Vincent Trocheck from Panthers https://t.co/SssrcwxQYY https://t.co/dj88b7CymV 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.