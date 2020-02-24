Racing: Fitter Catalyst set to draw blood Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Kiwi superstar Catalyst will be fitter and sharper for his rematch with Alligator Blood in the A$1 million Australian Guineas.And that leaves trainer Clayton Chipperfield seeking just one more piece to his preparation puzzle heading...

