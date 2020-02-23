Global  

Maple Leafs send goalie Michael Hutchinson to Avalanche, re-acquire Calle Rosen

CBC.ca Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Michael Hutchinson, bumped from his backup goaltender job with the Maple Leafs by recently acquired Jack Campbell, was traded to Colorado on Monday for former Toronto defenceman Calle Rosen.
News video: Zamboni Driver Helps Carolina Hurricanes Beat Toronto Maple Leafs

Zamboni Driver Helps Carolina Hurricanes Beat Toronto Maple Leafs 02:10

 After the Carolina Hurricanes lost both their goalies to injuries during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, zamboni driver David Ayres suited up and took the ice as their emergency backup goalie.

Avalanche add depth goalie Michael Hutchinson from Toronto

The Avalanche's second move ahead of Monday's NHL trade deadline was acquiring a backup goalie, and the club did just that in adding pending unrestricted free...
Denver Post

Game Wrap: Hurricanes drop Maple Leafs with help of emergency backup David Ayres

42-year-old emergency backup goalie David Ayres made 8 saves on 10 shots to help the Carolina Hurricanes double up the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3.
CBC.ca

