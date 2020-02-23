Maple Leafs send goalie Michael Hutchinson to Avalanche, re-acquire Calle Rosen

Michael Hutchinson, bumped from his backup goaltender job with the Maple Leafs by recently acquired Jack Campbell, was traded to Colorado on Monday for former Toronto defenceman Calle Rosen.



Recent related news from verified sources Avalanche add depth goalie Michael Hutchinson from Toronto The Avalanche's second move ahead of Monday's NHL trade deadline was acquiring a backup goalie, and the club did just that in adding pending unrestricted free...

Denver Post 53 minutes ago



Game Wrap: Hurricanes drop Maple Leafs with help of emergency backup David Ayres 42-year-old emergency backup goalie David Ayres made 8 saves on 10 shots to help the Carolina Hurricanes double up the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3.

CBC.ca 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this