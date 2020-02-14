Global  

19-year-old Buccaneers fan who announced 2019 first-round pick dies after cancer battle

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Kacey Reynolds, a 19-year-old Bucs fan who announced the team's 2019 first-round pick, Devin White, has died from cancer, team announced.
Recent related news from verified sources

Young Bucs fan, whose wish was granted, dies

Kacey Reynolds, the 19-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan whose wish was granted last year when he got to announce the Bucs' 2019 first-round draft pick, has...
ESPN

