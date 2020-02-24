Global  

GM Mike Hazen: Arizona Diamondbacks were unaware of Madison Bumgarner's rodeo activities

azcentral.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The Arizona Diamondbacks did not know before signing him that Madison Bumgarner participated in rodeo events under a secret identity.
 
D-backs' Bumgarner roping in rodeos incognito

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Madison Bumgarner has been competing in rodeo events under the alias Mason Saunders and even won $26,560 in a team-roping...
ESPN Also reported by •Seattle Timesazcentral.com

