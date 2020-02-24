Oilers pick up Anthony Athanasiou from last-place Red Wings Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Forward Anthony Athanasiou, a potential restricted free agent, was traded to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, reportedly for a pair of second-round draft picks. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Oilers give McDavid, Draisaitl help by getting Athanasiou The Edmonton Oilers are trying to give Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl some help by acquiring winger Andreas Athanasiou from the Detroit Red Wings

FOX Sports 1 hour ago





Tweets about this OilerHockey Oilers pick up Anthony Athanasiou from last-place Red Wings https://t.co/5ZtTj02Ph7 18 minutes ago Anthony RT @DetroitRedWings: The Detroit #RedWings today acquired center Sam Gagner, a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and a second-r… 22 minutes ago