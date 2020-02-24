Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Oilers pick up Anthony Athanasiou from last-place Red Wings

Oilers pick up Anthony Athanasiou from last-place Red Wings

CBC.ca Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Forward Anthony Athanasiou, a potential restricted free agent, was traded to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, reportedly for a pair of second-round draft picks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Oilers give McDavid, Draisaitl help by getting Athanasiou

The Edmonton Oilers are trying to give Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl some help by acquiring winger Andreas Athanasiou from the Detroit Red Wings
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

oilertweets

OilerHockey Oilers pick up Anthony Athanasiou from last-place Red Wings https://t.co/5ZtTj02Ph7 18 minutes ago

Anthony_Sawa

Anthony RT @DetroitRedWings: The Detroit #RedWings today acquired center Sam Gagner, a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and a second-r… 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.