Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > David Moyes discusses Jarrod Bowen's role in West Ham's relegation battle after Hull City exit

David Moyes discusses Jarrod Bowen's role in West Ham's relegation battle after Hull City exit

Hull Daily Mail Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Jarrod Bowen is yet to start for West Ham since moving to the Premier League in the January transfer window.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jürgen Klopp reacts to hard fought victory against West Ham

Jürgen Klopp reacts to hard fought victory against West Ham 01:41

 Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said his side lost patience in their hard fought home victory against West Ham. Klopp was thrilled that his side had equalled Manchester City’s record of 18 successive Premier League wins but admitted there were some aspects of Liverpool’s play that concerned him.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Moyes: Bowen not our saviour [Video]Moyes: Bowen not our saviour

David Moyes says West Ham can't expect Jarrod Bowen to save them from Premier League relegation this season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:45Published

'West Ham have no self-belief' [Video]'West Ham have no self-belief'

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher take a look at West Ham's final 12 games of the Premier League season and assess whether the Hammers will have enough to fight off relegation.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

West Ham fans take aim at David Moyes as he leaves Jarrod Bowen on the bench against Liverpool

The Hammers manager said at his pre-match press conference he wouldn't be rushed into starting the 23-year-old
Football.london

David Moyes press conference live: West Ham boss on Liverpool, Fredericks and relegation fear

It's time to hear from the manager ahead of Monday's trip to Anfield in the Premier League
Football.london


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.