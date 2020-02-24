Oilers give McDavid, Draisaitl help by getting Athanasiou Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Edmonton Oilers are trying to give Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl some help by acquiring winger Andreas Athanasiou from the Detroit Red Wings 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources McDavid shines in return from injury, Oilers hold off Kings LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists in his return after missing six games because of a quad injury and the Edmonton Oilers beat the...

Seattle Times 6 days ago





Tweets about this