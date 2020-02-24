Cochran has been one of the staples of the Alabama staff under coach Nick Saban

You Might Like

Tweets about this University of Georgia RT @BarrettSallee: An absolutely enormous move. Alabama S&C coach Scott Cochran reportedly joining the Georgia staff as special teams coord… 45 minutes ago Zach Welborn RT @BarrettSallee: Georgia has officially announced the addition of special teams coordinator and former Alabama S&C coach Scott Cochran ht… 1 hour ago Barrett Sallee Georgia has officially announced the addition of special teams coordinator and former Alabama S&C coach Scott Cochr… https://t.co/iCaLCLhmCw 1 hour ago ATL Prime Sports RT @CorderTodd: Georgia set to hire longtime Alabama strength coach Scott Cochran for on-field role, per report https://t.co/N5OCtNtceo 2 hours ago Todd Corder Georgia set to hire longtime Alabama strength coach Scott Cochran for on-field role, per report https://t.co/N5OCtNtceo 2 hours ago Joe Tay RT @CollegeFootball: Georgia set to hire longtime Alabama strength coach Scott Cochran for on-field role, per report https://t.co/nZINJlkAJ… 3 hours ago