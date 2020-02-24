Global  

Michael Jordan prepared to become 'another crying meme' after speech at Kobe memorial

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
In tribute to Kobe Bryant, a tearful Michael Jordan says the former Los Angeles Lakers star was "like a little brother" to him.
Part 9: Celebration Of Life Service For Kobe And Gianna Bryant [Video]Part 9: Celebration Of Life Service For Kobe And Gianna Bryant

Michael Jordan remembers Kobe Bryant.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 12:43Published

A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant: Michael Jordan [Video]A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant: Michael Jordan

The Bulls legend pokes fun at himself and his ubiquitous "Crying Jordan" meme.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:33Published


Michael Jordan joked about the crying Jordan meme during powerful eulogy for Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan delivered a powerful speech honoring Kobe Bryant at a public event on Monday celebrating the lives of the late Laker, his daughter Gianna, and the...
Mashable

Michael Jordan Jokes About Being ''Another'' Crying Meme in Tearful Kobe Bryant Memorial Speech

The world is mourning a legend. On Monday, people gathered around the Staples Center in Los Angeles to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old...
E! Online


