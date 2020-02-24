Global  

Kobe Bryant Funeral Held In Los Angeles

NPR Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
On Monday, mourners gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to remember and celebrate the life of former NBA player Kobe Bryant.
News video: 'I Am Just So Emotional': Fans Pack Streets Around Staples Center, Share Memories Before Kobe Bryant Memorial

'I Am Just So Emotional': Fans Pack Streets Around Staples Center, Share Memories Before Kobe Bryant Memorial 02:44

 Thousands of mourners gathered at Staples Center for a public memorial honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who were killed in a helicopter crash alongside seven others last month.

