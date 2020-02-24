Markstrom injury spurs Canucks to trade for goalie insurance Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

With Jacob Markstrom nursing a lower-body injury, the Vancouver Canucks acquired Louis Domingue from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for minor-league goalie Zane McIntyre just before Monday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline. 👓 View full article

