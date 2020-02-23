The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Heat and Cavaliers.



Recent related news from verified sources Pistons vs. Blazers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 23 predictions from advanced computer model The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Pistons and Trail Blazers.

CBS Sports 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this 🏀 SportCopy ⚾️ Heat vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 24 predictions from proven computer model https://t.co/WZ3LEiuiAK 44 minutes ago K Dubb Heat vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 22 predictions from advanced computer model… https://t.co/aozQZsF156 2 days ago