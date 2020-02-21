Global  

Jamie Carragher reacts to Liverpool FC’s 3-2 win over West Ham

The Sport Review Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Jamie Carragher praised Liverpool FC for finding a way to beat West Ham in a 3-2 thriller at Anfield on Monday night. Liverpool FC were looking to equal Manchester City’s record of 18 consecutive Premier League victories against West Ham. The Reds required nine minutes to break the deadlock when Georginio Wijnaldum got on the […]

 Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher analyse Liverpool's title run-in and Neville expressed his desires not to witness the Reds wrap-up the Premier League title first-hand.

