Lightning acquire winger Barclay Goodrow, 2020 3rd-round pick from Sharks

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Tampa Lightning have acquired winger Barclay Goodrow and a 2020 3rd-round pick from the San Jose Sharks for a 2020 1st-round pick and Anthony Greco. The Tampa Lightning have acquired winger Barclay Goodrow and a 2020 3rd-round pick from the San Jose Sharks for a 2020 1st-round pick and Anthony Greco. 👓 View full article

