Lightning acquire winger Barclay Goodrow, 2020 3rd-round pick from Sharks

FOX Sports Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Lightning acquire winger Barclay Goodrow, 2020 3rd-round pick from SharksThe Tampa Lightning have acquired winger Barclay Goodrow and a 2020 3rd-round pick from the San Jose Sharks for a 2020 1st-round pick and Anthony Greco.
