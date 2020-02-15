Global  

'Still punishing Arsenal fans' - Fabianski mistake allows Liverpool Invincibles run to continue

Football.london Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
'Still punishing Arsenal fans' - Fabianski mistake allows Liverpool Invincibles run to continueLiverpool's Invincibles run was in doubt after West Ham went into a 2-1 lead at Anfield, but a Lukasz Fabianski mistake allowed the champions elect back into the game
Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann compares the 'Invincibles' team he played in during the 2003-04 season and the current Premier League leaders Liverpool.

