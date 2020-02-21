Global  

From indistinct to invincible, Liverpool fight back to defeat West Ham in five-goal thriller

Independent Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Liverpool 3-2 West Ham: Jurgen Klopp's side remain unbeaten after Sadio Mane completed a dramatic comeback
News video: Klopp says team looking to bounce back against West Ham after Atletico loss

Klopp says team looking to bounce back against West Ham after Atletico loss 01:39

 Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp says his players went from sunshine to rain after a rare loss in the Champions League to Atletico as he looks to bounce back against West Ham.

Jürgen Klopp reacts to hard fought victory against West Ham [Video]Jürgen Klopp reacts to hard fought victory against West Ham

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said his side lost patience in their hard fought home victory against West Ham. Klopp was thrilled that his side had equalled Manchester City’s record of 18 successive..

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Ham [Video]Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Ham

A look at the stats ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham.

EPL: Liverpool defeat West Ham United, equal Manchester City's record

Liverpool defeated West Ham United by 3-2 in Premier League here on Monday (local time). With this victory, Liverpool equalled Manchester City's record for...
Mid-Day

Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v West Ham

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to continue their march towards the Premier League title by beating West Ham on Monday night. The Merseyside outfit will...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Football FanCastBelfast Telegraph

