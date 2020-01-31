Global  

Donald Trump Jr. receives permit to hunt Alaska grizzly bear

Monday, 24 February 2020
Donald Trump Jr. receives permit to hunt Alaska grizzly bearThe oldest son of President Donald Trump has received a permit to hunt and kill a grizzly bear in Alaska
News video: Donald Trump Jr. Gets Permit To Hunt Alaskan Grizzly Bear

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Permit To Hunt Alaskan Grizzly Bear 00:35

 Donald Trump Jr. just got a controversial hunting permit.

Donald Trump Jr. receives permit to hunt Alaska grizzly bear

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The oldest son of President Donald Trump has received a permit to hunt and kill a grizzly bear in Alaska, officials said Monday....
Just__Bec

Rebecca... Becca... Bec...Whatever Absolutely disgusting - Donald Trump Jr. receives permit to hunt Alaska grizzly bear https://t.co/r5SFeKz0l7 1 minute ago

PTDougan

Philip T. Dougan Donald Trump Jr. receives permit to hunt Alaska grizzly bear I hope my #TaxDollars don’t pay to protect this… https://t.co/PMdlLotqcQ 6 minutes ago

NirvelliM

Nirvelli Say it ain't so. Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump, Jr receives a permit to hunt grizzly bears in a remote part of… https://t.co/rGQDBo8Ssg 32 minutes ago

marialicha

Elisa RT @KHOU: Donald Trump Jr. receives permit to hunt Alaska grizzly bear https://t.co/NNeWWWKMKp 37 minutes ago

PapaESoCo

PapaESoCo Donald Trump Jr. receives permit to hunt Alaska grizzly bear https://t.co/1c7ZhkZtGP Too bad he is not required to… https://t.co/gM9BDVGB5i 39 minutes ago

Chodecka

M. Donald #Trump Jr. receives permit to hunt Alaska grizzly bear https://t.co/A6DAOud1rz via @MailOnline Only psychopaths kill for pleasure 40 minutes ago

personnelibre

Margareta😷🚭💡🐖🐝🐺🎼 Donald Trump Jr. receives permit to hunt Alaska grizzly bear https://t.co/B9XepboOx9 via @MailOnline 43 minutes ago

GavinWiid

Gavin SICK!!! Donald Trump Jr. receives permit to hunt Alaska grizzly bear https://t.co/GutYVIx3Qq via @MailOnline 50 minutes ago

