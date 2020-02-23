Global  

Deontay Wilder says heavy walkout costume led to weak legs in TKO loss to Tyson Fury

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Deontay Wilder has a list of excuses for his TKO loss to Tyson Fury: weak legs from his 40-pound costume, referee Kenny Bayless and his own corner.
News video: Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume

Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume 01:35

 Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume Wilder told ESPN that he "definitely" will exercise his right to a third fight with Fury. Deontay Wilder, via statement Both Wilder and Fury had the right to invoke an immediate third fight after Sunday's rematch. Wilder...

Tyson Fury returns to UK after famous victory in Las Vegas [Video]Tyson Fury returns to UK after famous victory in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury has arrived at Manchester Airport after winning the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Fury produced a stunning performance to stop the previously unbeaten American..

Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win [Video]Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win

Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win The fight ended in the 7th round when Wilder's corner threw in the towel. Fury retained the lineal heavyweight championship and claimed Wilder's WBC..

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren mock Wilder’s heavy costume excuse after Fury defeat

Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren have both reacted with disbelief to Deontay Wilder’s ‘heavy costume’ excuse in the aftermath of his defeat to Tyson Fury. The...
talkSPORT

Deontay Wilder’s trainer Jay Deas blames extravagant walkout outfit for Tyson Fury defeat

Deontay Wilder’s trainer has suggested the walkout costume used by the ‘Bronze Bomber’ may be to blame for his defeat to Tyson Fury. Wilder relinquished...
talkSPORT

