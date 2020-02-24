Global  

Michael Jordan's poignant Kobe tribute: 'A piece of me died'

FOX Sports Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Michael Jordan's poignant Kobe tribute: 'A piece of me died'
News video: Michael Jordan remembers Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan remembers Kobe Bryant 01:01

 Michael Jordan gives an emotional tribute and admits he's given the world another “crying Jordan” meme.

Michael Jordan: 'A Piece Of Me Died' When Kobe Bryant Died [Video]Michael Jordan: 'A Piece Of Me Died' When Kobe Bryant Died

The Bulls legend called the late NBA star a close friend who was like his little brother at a memorial service at the Staples Center Monday.

Michael Jordan pays emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant [Video]Michael Jordan pays emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

Fighting back tears, basketball great Michael Jordan has paid tribute to his close friend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash last month.

Michael Jordan’s poignant Kobe tribute: ‘A piece of me died’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Jordan says he didn’t see Kobe Bryant as his rival for the mythical honor of being recognized as the best basketball player ever....
Seattle Times

Kobe Bryant memorial: Michael Jordan delivers tearful speech, says 'a piece of me died'

Jordan fought back tears as he was speaking about the Lakers legend and his 'little brother'
CBS Sports

husseinshoboksh

حسين شبكشي Kobe Bryant memorial: 'A piece of me died. Please rest in peace, little brother,' says a tearful Michael Jordan in… https://t.co/Wqx4pwOKqj 11 seconds ago

RKDAVID1

R K DAVID RT @FirstpostSports: "I promise you from this day forward, I will live with the memories of knowing that little brother that I tried to hel… 16 minutes ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports "I promise you from this day forward, I will live with the memories of knowing that little brother that I tried to… https://t.co/NBx2nDgQLw 17 minutes ago

dharamvirtanwar

dharamvir tanwar NBA legend Michael Jordan pays poignant tribute to Kobe Bryant at memorial https://t.co/aT3BzDU9r4 33 minutes ago

TheSecular_News

The Secular Michael Jordan’s poignant Kobe Bryant tribute: ‘A piece of me died’ https://t.co/5ooRGBPaRt https://t.co/ONbxP2yBY5 50 minutes ago

Lisa4LFA

#nyetmypresident The greatest of all time for me, Michael Jordan gave a remarkably poignant speech at Kobe Bryant’s memorial.… https://t.co/MIxnQtIczf 55 minutes ago

dailyherald

Daily Herald Michael Jordan's poignant Kobe tribute: 'A piece of me died' https://t.co/9U3uWKNa5d 1 hour ago

AlbertMylesAM

Team Albert Michael Jordan's Poignant Kobe Tribute: 'A Piece Of Me Died' https://t.co/6gQ7M5eFXT Via @USATODAY 1 hour ago

