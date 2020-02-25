Global  

Women's WT20: Shafali Verma sizzles in Oz

Mid-Day Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Experienced pacer Shikha Pandey on Monday said the Indian team management has given Shafali Verma the license to play fearless cricket as the teen sensation produced another explosive innings to set up a comfortable win over Bangladesh in the women's T20 World Cup here. Verma, 16, smashed a 17-ball 39, including four sixes, to...
