Nikki Bella gets emotional as Bella Twins to enter WWE Hall of Fame 2020. See post
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Nikki & Brie Bella, two of the most iconic female Superstars in WWE history, are the latest inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020. They will take their place in the hallowed hall on Thursday, April 2, in Tampa, Florida, during WrestleMania 36 Week. The news was first revealed by Alexa Bliss during “A Moment of...
Pharrell Williams Joins Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Board Williams and a number of record label executives have become members of the board and will oversee this year's induction. Some musical acts to..