Nikki Bella gets emotional as Bella Twins to enter WWE Hall of Fame 2020. See post

Mid-Day Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Nikki Bella gets emotional as Bella Twins to enter WWE Hall of Fame 2020. See postNikki & Brie Bella, two of the most iconic female Superstars in WWE history, are the latest inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020. They will take their place in the hallowed hall on Thursday, April 2, in Tampa, Florida, during WrestleMania 36 Week. The news was first revealed by Alexa Bliss during “A Moment of...
