Beal 1st since Kobe to score 50 two nights in row

ESPN Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Bradley Beal became the first player since Kobe Bryant to score 50 points on back-to-back nights when he dropped 55 in the Washington Wizards' 137-134 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.
Wizards' Bradley Beal becomes first player to score 50-plus points on back-to-back nights since Kobe Bryant

Beal finished with 55 points in the Wizards' loss to the Bucks, a night after scoring 53 against the Bulls
