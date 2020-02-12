Global  

Delhi violence: Arvind Kejriwal calls urgent meeting with all party MLAs of affected areas

Hindu Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urged everyone to shun violence
News video: Fresh violence in Delhi: Stone pelting, arson & firing, day after 7 deaths

Fresh violence in Delhi: Stone pelting, arson & firing, day after 7 deaths 05:44

 The national capital witnessed violence for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code were imposed in the northeastern parts of Delhi. Groups in support and in opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, clashed in multiple...

Arvind Kejriwal meets AAP MLAs; will take oath as Delhi CM on February 16 [Video]Arvind Kejriwal meets AAP MLAs; will take oath as Delhi CM on February 16

After mega win, Arvind Kejriwal held meeting with the newly-elected AAP MLAs. The meeting took place at Kejriwal's residence. Kejriwal was elected as leader of legislative party and he will take oath..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:34Published

Victorious AAP MLAs arrive for meeting with party chief Arvind Kejriwal [Video]Victorious AAP MLAs arrive for meeting with party chief Arvind Kejriwal

Victorious AAP MLAs arrive for meeting with party chief Arvind Kejriwal

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:33Published


Delhi violence | Arvind Kejriwal urges people to refrain from engaging in violence

The Delhi Chief Minister also attended a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the Delhi Police Commissioner and leaders...
Hindu

Delhi clashes: Congress seeks Amit Shah's resignation; Rahul Gandhi condemns violence

The party also blamed the Delhi police for failing to maintain law and order in the city and criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for having "shaken off his...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

