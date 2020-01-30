Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Bucks Fastbreak: Khris Middleton leads the way in Bucks’ OT win

Bucks Fastbreak: Khris Middleton leads the way in Bucks’ OT win

FOX Sports Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Bucks Fastbreak: Khris Middleton leads the way in Bucks’ OT winThe Milwaukee Bucks beat the Washington Wizards 137-134 in overtime behind Khris Middleton's 40 points.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dishing on Our First Place Bucks with Zora Stephenson [Video]Dishing on Our First Place Bucks with Zora Stephenson

Whether it's having the best record in the NBA, the league MVP's continued domination, a trip to Paris, or a 50 point night from one of our All-Stars, it's safe to say the Milwaukee Bucks are making..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 08:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bucks' Middleton on the competitive All-Star game in Chicago

Bucks' Middleton on the competitive All-Star game in ChicagoKhris Middleton on the competitive NBA All-Star game and a special weekend for the Milwaukee Bucks in Chicago.
FOX Sports

Antetokounmpo and Middleton combine for 61, Bucks trounce Pistons

Antetokounmpo and Middleton combine for 61, Bucks trounce PistonsGiannis Antetokounmpo scored 33, Khris Middleton added 28 and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Detroit Pistons 126-106 on Thursday.
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.