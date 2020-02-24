Global  

Kobe Bryant memorial: Thousands of celebrities, athletes flock Staples Center

Mid-Day Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Thousands of celebrities, athletes, family members and fans poured into the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday to honor basketball great Kobe Bryant, who died last month in a helicopter crash that also killed his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. The public memorial -- dubbed "A Celebration of Life for Kobe and...
News video: Even Without Tickets, Fans Flock To Staples Center Day Of Kobe Bryant's Public Memorial

Even Without Tickets, Fans Flock To Staples Center Day Of Kobe Bryant's Public Memorial 01:50

 Fans who aren't able to get into the memorial are consoling themselves with gear being sold by vendors nearby. Tina Patel reports.

1000s Share Sorrow, Joy, Tears At Memorial For Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna & 7 Victims [Video]1000s Share Sorrow, Joy, Tears At Memorial For Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna & 7 Victims

Thousands packed the Staples Center in Los Angeles to honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and 7 others who died in a helicopter crash in February. Reporter Dave Lopez was there and says..

Vanessa Bryant Has A Staples Center Memorial [Video]Vanessa Bryant Has A Staples Center Memorial

Bryant delivered an emotional speech at the service held for her late husband and daughter.

Kobe Bryant Memorial at Staples Center

The memorial at Staples Center begins at 10 a.m. Also, markets start the week off shaky amid the coronavirus threat.
NYTimes.com

Kobe Bryant memorial expected to draw thousands to LA's Staples Center

Thousands of Kobe Bryant fans will gather in Los Angeles on Monday to pay homage to the late NBA star and his daughter Gianna, nearly a month after their deaths...
Reuters

