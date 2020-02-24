Kobe Bryant memorial: Thousands of celebrities, athletes flock Staples Center

ไอแอมมัมมี่ของแมคโทมิเนย์🔴 RT @nytimes: Thousands of people — fans, famous athletes, celebrities — gathered around Kobe Bryant’s old home court to formally grieve the… 53 seconds ago Jamie Valdez RT @TIME: “Kobe was my dear friend, he was like a little brother,” Michael Jordan said at the memorial service at Staples Center in Los Ang… 1 minute ago Brooke Perlman Vanessa Bryant became the strongest woman in the world on Monday, February 24th, when she stood in front of thousan… https://t.co/ixp9r6zY0j 10 minutes ago Wanda Webster Stansbury RT @TheRoot: A month after Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died tragically in a helicopter crash, thousands of fans will get a chance t… 11 minutes ago Tricia Wingate RT @CBNNews: Thousands of mourners gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Monday to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant. h… 12 minutes ago News Radio 1190 KEX Nike Shares Tribute Video To Kobe Bryant As Thousands Gather For Memorial https://t.co/JMRqoaYxVx https://t.co/3tPKn6cmXf 13 minutes ago