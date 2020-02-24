Kobe Bryant memorial: Thousands of celebrities, athletes flock Staples Center
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Thousands of celebrities, athletes, family members and fans poured into the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday to honor basketball great Kobe Bryant, who died last month in a helicopter crash that also killed his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. The public memorial -- dubbed "A Celebration of Life for Kobe and...
