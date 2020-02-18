Global  

Ligue 1: Neymar sent off in Paris St Germain's win vs Bordeaux

Mid-Day Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Edinson Cavani scored his 200th Paris Saint-Germain goal and Marquinhos netted twice as the Ligue 1 leaders bounced back from their Champions League defeat by Borussia Dortmund to beat Bordeaux 4-3 on Sunday, but their victory was marred by Neymar's late sending-off. After losing 2-1 in Germany in their Champions League last 16...
Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double

Erling Haaland scores twice in eight minutes to send Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 win over Paris St Germain in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Neymar set to play against Dortmund says PSG coach

Neymar expected to play when Paris St Germain facet Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League last 16, first-leg match, says PSG coach Thomas Tuchel.

Sport24.co.za | Neymar sent off as PSG beat Bordeaux in seven-goal thriller

Edinson Cavani scored his 200th Paris Saint-Germain goal in a 4-3 win against Bordeaux but their victory was marred by Neymar's late sending-off.
Paris St-Germain 4-3 Bordeaux: Neymar sent off late on as PSG come from behind

Neymar is sent off late on as Paris St-Germain come from behind to get back to winning ways against Bordeaux.
