Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Live updates: Donald Trump, Melania pay homage at Rajghat

Live updates: Donald Trump, Melania pay homage at Rajghat

IndiaTimes Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump will meet President Kovind and PM Modi in Delhi on the last day of his India visit. Several delegation level talks and bilateral agreements are lined up for the day. Stay with TOI for live updates
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit, wall erected to hide slums

Watch: Ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit, wall erected to hide slums 03:05

 Gujarat’s Ahmedabad is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump. Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad with first lady Melania Trump. The city has been decked up and preparations are in the final phase. Ahead of his visit, a wall has been constructed to mask several slums. Officials said construction...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Guest is God': Crowds gather to greet Trump in India [Video]'Guest is God': Crowds gather to greet Trump in India

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday to a raucous reception, at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:57Published

Watch: Donald & Melania Trump visit Taj Mahal, pose for cameras holding hands [Video]Watch: Donald & Melania Trump visit Taj Mahal, pose for cameras holding hands

The Trump family visited the Taj Mahal during the US President's visit to India. Following the mega 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, Donald Trump and his wife flew to Agra in Uttar Pradesh. They..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Live updates: President Trump and Sen. Gardner hold campaign rally in Colorado Springs

Both up for reelection this fall, President Donald Trump and Sen. Cory Gardner are holding a campaign rally in Colorado Springs Thursday evening.
Denver Post

Live coverage: Donald Trump to rally in Phoenix as campaign turns attention to key battleground state

Donald Trump's rally in Phoenix comes amid a four-day swing through the West that will combine campaign stops with official White House events.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.