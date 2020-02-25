Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NHL trade notebook: Blackhawks, Knights swap goalies

NHL trade notebook: Blackhawks, Knights swap goalies

Reuters Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The Chicago Blackhawks were very busy with last-hour deals before Monday's NHL trade deadline, sending goaltender Robin Lehner to Las Vegas, defenseman Erik Gustafsson to Calgary and prospect Nathan Noel to Philadelphia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ceolaclacb

Ceola Clacher "NHL Trade Notebook: Blackhawks, Knights Swap Goalies" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/RZNzy8QVWw 37 seconds ago

FelixFoxx88

Felix Fox "NHL Trade Notebook: Blackhawks, Knights Swap Goalies" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/Fh8LMCdThO 2 minutes ago

jackiangri

Jacki Angrisano "NHL Trade Notebook: Blackhawks, Knights Swap Goalies" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/E2m5TRr2tD 5 minutes ago

brentbisso

Brent Bisso "NHL Trade Notebook: Blackhawks, Knights Swap Goalies" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/hVUZWbJd5L 5 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana NHL trade notebook: Blackhawks, Knights swap goalies https://t.co/JzIQKbNqJy https://t.co/vtdIfUuHTM 6 minutes ago

AmeliaJRobinson

Amelia Robinson "NHL Trade Notebook: Blackhawks, Knights Swap Goalies" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/gFO8EdVURM 10 minutes ago

WuFourqurean

Wu Fourqurean "NHL Trade Notebook: Blackhawks, Knights Swap Goalies" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/FuysEjJuxD 11 minutes ago

AnnetteHernan88

AnnetteHernandez "NHL Trade Notebook: Blackhawks, Knights Swap Goalies" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/AWjUkHNI4J 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.