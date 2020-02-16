Global  

Liverpool opponents told how to prevent Trent Alexander-Arnold's deadly crosses

Daily Star Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Liverpool made it 26 wins out of 27 in the Premier League after a 3-2 win over West Ham which showcased Trent Alexander-Arnold's strengths again
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Trent reflects on special season

Trent reflects on special season 07:06

 Trent Alexander-Arnold gives his reaction to Liverpool's 3-2 win over West Ham that leaves them with just 4 wins needed to secure the clubs first Premier League title.

Atletico’s Simeone and Liverpool’s Klopp heap praise as showdown looms [Video]Atletico’s Simeone and Liverpool’s Klopp heap praise as showdown looms

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone have praise for one another as they prepare for Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 first leg.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:26Published

Carra: Trent 'more influential' than Neville [Video]Carra: Trent 'more influential' than Neville

Jamie Carragher says Gary Neville didn’t have the same influence on the ’99 Man Utd treble-winning side as Trent Alexander-Arnold has had on the current Liverpool team.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold hailed as a future Ballon d’Or winner after huge praise from Brazilian legend Cafu

Ray Parlour believes Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold can be a future Ballon d’Or winner, after the youngster received huge praise from legendary full-back...
talkSPORT

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold given progression advice from Brazil legend Cafu

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold given progression advice from Brazil legend CafuTrent Alexander-Arnold is arguably the best right-back in the world right now thanks to his brilliant performances for Liverpool this season
Daily Star


