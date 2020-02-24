Global  

Kobe Bryant memorial: Tearful Michael Jordan commemorates 'little brother'

Mid-Day Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
A tearful Michael Jordan remembered his "little brother" Kobe Bryant at a star-filled memorial in Los Angeles for the basketball great and his daughter Gianna, who died with seven others in a helicopter crash last month. "When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died, and as I look in this arena, across the globe, a piece of you...
Sport24.co.za | Tearful Michael Jordan commemorates 'little brother' Kobe Bryant

A tearful Michael Jordan on Monday remembered his "little brother" Kobe Bryant at a star-filled memorial in Los Angeles.
News24

Kobe Bryant memorial: Michael Jordan delivers tearful speech, says 'a piece of me died'

Jordan fought back tears as he was speaking about the Lakers legend and his 'little brother'
CBS Sports


