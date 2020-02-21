Global  

Women's T20 World Cup: Rachael Haynes spares Australia’s blushes against Sri Lanka

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Australian women vice-captain Rachael Haynes was the hero for her side with a classy half-century as the defending champion overcome a mighty scare against Sri Lanka and clinched a five-wicket win in their second Group A clash of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup at WACA Ground in Perth on Monday.
