Delhi violence live updates: Amit Shah to meet Delhi L-G, Kejriwal

आर्यावर्त Aryavart RT @amritabhinder: Delhi violence live updates: Shah holds meeting with LG, CM, leaders of political parties; toll rises to 7 https://t.c… 6 seconds ago Krishna RT @news18dotcom: Police sources have told News18 that 98 civilians and 48 police personnel were injured in the violence. Follow live upd… 14 seconds ago Krishna RT @news18dotcom: "Whether it is Kapil Mishra or anyone else responsible for giving such kind of a speech, action should be taken against t… 22 seconds ago Garry Delhi Maujpur-Babarpur violence Live Updates https://t.co/RXme8AKGtG 45 seconds ago Krishna RT @news18dotcom: A person who suffered a gunshot wound has been brought to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. Follow live updates on #DelhiV… 48 seconds ago My Jio نمبر RT @sharmasupriya: Another grim day in Delhi. Stone pelting reported in the morning. People have complained of being beaten up. We are ke… 51 seconds ago The Kachra Seth RT @TheQuint: LIVE| Police have detained the protesters who had gathered at Marine Drive to protest against Monday’s violence in Delhi. htt… 2 minutes ago ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL RT @HuffPostIndia: Live updates: Delhi violence continues as Kejriwal says 'everyone wants peace' https://t.co/c4EtcUEp0Y 3 minutes ago