Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tyson Fury TKO's Deontay Wilder for heavyweight title: FULL HIGHLIGHT | PBC on FOX

Tyson Fury TKO's Deontay Wilder for heavyweight title: FULL HIGHLIGHT | PBC on FOX

FOX Sports Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Tyson Fury TKO's Deontay Wilder for heavyweight title: FULL HIGHLIGHT | PBC on FOXTyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder for the WBC Heavyweight Championship with a 7th round TKO. Fury was aggressive from the start, and never relented as he put Wilder on the canvas twice during the fight, before Wilder's corner eventually threw in the towel.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win

Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win 01:20

 Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win The fight ended in the 7th round when Wilder's corner threw in the towel. Fury retained the lineal heavyweight championship and claimed Wilder's WBC heavyweight title with the win. The fight was a rematch from Dec. 2018, which ended in a controversial...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fury pummels Wilder to claim WBC heavyweight title [Video]Fury pummels Wilder to claim WBC heavyweight title

Britain&apos;s Tyson Fury delivered a dominant performance in his heavyweight championship bout with Deontay Wilder on Saturday. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published

Tyson Fury in profile [Video]Tyson Fury in profile

A look at boxer Tyson Fury in profile, as the eccentric fighter takes the WBC world heavyweight title against Deontay Wilder.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tyson Fury TKO’s Deontay Wilder for heavyweight title: FULL HIGHLIGHT | PBC on FOX

Tyson Fury TKO’s Deontay Wilder for heavyweight title: FULL HIGHLIGHT | PBC on FOXTyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder for the WBC Heavyweight Championship with a 7th round TKO. Fury was aggressive from the start, and never relented as he put...
FOX Sports

Tyson Fury destroys Deontay Wilder in heavyweight title rematch

Fury took total control in the third where he landed a right hand to Wilder's left ear to drop him to the canvas.
Al Jazeera


Tweets about this

ReekoBest

Reeko Best RT @MichaelBensonn: 🗣️ Two minutes of Tyson Fury telling Deontay Wilder to his face exactly what he was going to do… [📽️ @PremierBoxing /… 13 seconds ago

Christiancp_88

Christian RT @MikeCoppinger: Sources: The trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder could land in July in Las Vegas, another ESPN-FOX PPV.… 24 seconds ago

IsaacRing6

Izak RT @SandhuMMA: Tyson Fury carried to the ring on a throne. Health bar 100%. Deontay Wilder wears a 45-pound costume to the ring. Exhausted… 31 seconds ago

DezRixh

💰 RT @BleacherReport: Deontay Wilder says he’s exercising his rematch clause for a trilogy fight with Tyson Fury, per @pugboxing. Wilder add… 36 seconds ago

zackhargreaves

Zack Hargreaves RT @MichaelBensonn: 🤯 Frank Warren has revealed that US President Donald Trump has invited Tyson Fury to the White House after watching him… 47 seconds ago

MUFC_Ahsan20

MUFC_Ahsan RT @MirrorFighting: Deontay Wilder to sack coach who threw in the towel against Tyson Fury https://t.co/ZerjXkJ4eW https://t.co/0VXK6kXpyA 54 seconds ago

locke_james

James Locke This is up there with Haye's little toe for embarrassing excuses! #WildervsFury2 https://t.co/y3WvvXKtdA 57 seconds ago

info_maher

darren maher RT @BoxingKingdom14: BREAKING NEWS! DEONTAY WILDER WILL OFFICIALLY BE ENFORCING THE TRILOGY FIGHT WITH TYSON FURY. The following isn’t… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.