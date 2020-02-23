Tyson Fury TKO's Deontay Wilder for heavyweight title: FULL HIGHLIGHT | PBC on FOX
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder for the WBC Heavyweight Championship with a 7th round TKO. Fury was aggressive from the start, and never relented as he put Wilder on the canvas twice during the fight, before Wilder's corner eventually threw in the towel.
Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win The fight ended in the 7th round when Wilder's corner threw in the towel. Fury retained the lineal heavyweight championship and claimed Wilder's WBC heavyweight title with the win. The fight was a rematch from Dec. 2018, which ended in a controversial...