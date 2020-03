India opening batsman KL Rahul will be available for Karnataka's Ranji Trophy semi-final clash against Bengal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 29. Rahul had asked to be rested from Karnataka's quarter-final match but is now available for the climactic stages of the Ranji Trophy. Karnataka had already been strengthened ...



Recent related news from verified sources Ranji Trophy: KL Rahul out on duck as Bengal take control over Karnataka Hosts Bengal tightened their grip over the Ranji Trophy semifinal by reducing Karnataka to 98 for three after setting them a stiff 352-run target on day three of...

Mid-Day 3 hours ago



Rahul named in Karnataka squad for Ranji semifinal K.L. Rahul has been named in the Karnataka squad for its Ranji Trophy semifinal clash against Bengal. Rahul, who returned from New Zealand after the O

Hindu 1 week ago Also reported by • Mid-Day

You Might Like

Tweets about this